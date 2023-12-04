WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — With the holiday season in full swing the Christmas cookies, pumpkin pies, and delicious foods are making appearances on kitchen tables across the country.

A big goal for many during the holiday season is to stay as healthy as possible while still enjoying the tasty foods that are present throughout holiday gatherings.

As many celebrations with friends and family revolve around the food that is prepared, there are ways to allow yourself to enjoy those sweet treats while still being mindful of your health.

Experts at WVU Medicine say it is important to pay attention to the cues your body is sending you and to understand when your body has had enough food. They say a simple way to do this is by planning ahead and preparing meals that you know you will enjoy.

”If you have specific needs or you’re trying to avoid certain foods, the best thing you can do bring something that you know you’ll like in fits your needs. Plan your plate around those vegetables and those lean proteins. So turkey getting those green beans and having a colorful plate, this is the time that we often have things like corn and sweet potatoes, and then maybe add in some of those yummy sides like mac and cheese or stuffing.” Rosana Smith – Clinical Dietitian, WVU Wheeling Hospital, Howard Long Wellness Center

As many know, the holidays come with a lot of stress and experts say you can reduce that stress simply by staying active throughout each day.

”Keeping your body healthy as well as keeping your mind healthy, relieving stress, trying a different physical activity, something that you may not normally do, but could be as simple as going for a walk. If we get snow shoveling the driveway.” Jill Spangler – Director of Clinical Nutrition, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital, Reynolds Memorial Hospital

If you aren’t always in the mood to do a lot of physical activity, Spangler says just by doing small activities in your home is a good way to keep your body healthy during the winter months.

”It could be something as simple as marching in place in front of the TV. If you don’t want to go outside, it could be walking laps around your living room. Just know that it doesn’t have to be a big production where you have to be at a gym or you have to be outside. It could be something as simple as just moving more.” Jill Spangler – Director of Clinical Nutrition, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital, Reynolds Memorial Hospital

If you are planning new year’s resolutions the experts at WVU Medicine say it is a good idea to start with small goals that are specific and measurable and then slowly make them more challenging.