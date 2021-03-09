Community donations fund more surprises for hospital workers

(WTRF) – Healthcare workers across the Ohio Valley are getting a few surprises this week to thank them for the extra work they’ve put during the past year of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, 7News and and Belmont Savings Bank continued to deliver gifts to our local hospitals that were made possible by your donations as part of Hometown Healthcare Heroes.

Thanks to the community, we were able to raise $1,460.

Deliveries were made Tuesday to WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital, Harrison Community Hospital and WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital.

This means everything. To see that the community has kind of wrapped their arms around us and understood what we went through, it is just really, if I get too much into it I’ll get too emotional about it. It was a rough year. Margaret Denny, Director of Nursing, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Those gifts were put together by local businesses Re’Decorate Consignment, Mugshots, Gypsy Lace Cafe and Touch of Amish.

More deliveries just like these will be made at other hospitals in the Ohio Valley in the coming day.