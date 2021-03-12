Healthcare heroes thank community for support

(WTRF) – Thank you. It’s something we could probably say more often, but perhaps in the case of our healthcare workers, we can’t say it enough.

Whether you work at a hospital, nursing home, doctor’s office, as an EMT, in any type of health care, your community wants you to know they’re grateful.

It’s great to have the support of the community. We work really hard every day to get what our patients need and it’s nice to know that the community appreciates that. Debbie Helms, RN, Wheeling Hospital

Thanks to the generosity of the community, and a donation from our partners at Belmont Savings Bank, Hometown Healthcare Heroes raised $1,460 dollars.

It’s a passion for us to be part of the community. To do something like this for those that were in the field, for the healthcare workers who put day in and day out their health on the line to care for those individuals, it’s just amazing and it’s a blessing to be part of something like this. Alicia Freeman, Marketing Director, Belmont Savings Bank

It was a rough year, a rough year for us at Reynolds, but I feel like we stepped up for the community and now the community is stepping to us and showing their appreciation for us. Margaret Denny, Director of Nursing, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

With the help of a few local businesses, 7News and Belmont Savings Bank were able to deliver care packages to Harrison Community Hospital, Wheeling Hospital, Trinity Health System, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital, WVU Medicine Wetzel County Hospital and WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital.

Every day we look at the small things that make us smile, that keep us grounded and any token of appreciation from our community are are wonderful things. Tad Greene, Director of Operations, WVU Medicine Wetzel County Hospital

Inside these hospitals, the teams leaned on each other to make it through the darkest days of the last year.

Finally they say they see some hope.

There’s never been a time that members of the team haven’t stepped up to meet whatever need that it was, whether it was responding to the pandemic and the patients that we were taking care of or whether as we have shifted now to providing vaccine to the community. David Phillips, President & CEO, WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital

Since the vaccine volumes are going up, our census is going down so please get your vaccine and wear your mask. Cindy Polen, Nurse Manager, Wheeling Hospital

Thank you one again to everyone who made these donations possible.