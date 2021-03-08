Hometown Healthcare Heroes donations delivered to Wheeling Hospital

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Over the past month you’ve seen 7News highlight our Hometown Healthcare Heroes, hose who have worked extra hard throughout the pandemic to take care of the community.

The Ohio Valley delivered when asked to donate. Thanks to your generous donations, and a match from Belmont Savings Bank $1,460 was raised to show our appreciation to the healthcare community.



Wheeling Hospital was the first of several recipients.

All the money money raised went to local businesses who helped put together these bags for healthcare workers to take home, enjoy and relax. Some of the treats included candles, gift certificates for specialty coffees, buckeye chocolates and fudge.

It’s great to have the support of the community. We work really hard every day to make sure our patients get what they need and it’s nice to know that the community appreciates that. Debbie Helms, RN, Wheeling Hospital

To do something like this for those who were in the field, for the healthcare workers who put day in and day out their health on the line to care for those individuals it’s amazing and it’s a blessing to be part of something like this. Alicia Freeman, Marketing Director, Belmont Savings Bank

Healthcare workers who came and grabbed these boxes on Monday morning were appreciative and excited.

This would not have been possible without Belmont Savings Bank, Re’Decorate Consignment, Touch of Amish, Mugshots and Gypsy Lace Café who helped put together all of these items and were so generous with their time.

Thank you also to everyone who donated.

Stay with 7News all week long to see other hospitals receive their gifts.