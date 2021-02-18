Hometown Healthcare Heroes: WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital

BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – They may want to stay home like many of us during COVID-19, but they can’t.

Doctors, nurses and all healthcare workers have no choice but to show up each day to care for our communities.

While they’re worried about treating patients, there are others looking out for the safety of the hospital staff.

Kim Young started her career as a nurse’s aid at WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital about 20 years ago.

A lot has changed since then, including her job title. She’s now the Coordinator for Infection Control and Prevention and has played a vital role in this time of COVID-19. More than a year ago she started calls with the state as the virus inched closer to the Ohio Valley, and now she’s helping make sure it goes away by administering vaccines.

Couldn’t ask for a better place to work. Kim Young, Coordinator for Infection Control and Prevention, WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital

As the saying goes, if you love what you do you never work a day in your life.

Well, that may not necessarily be true with the added stressors of the pandemic, but Kim still finds the joy in her job.

It’s been a pleasure to do this job for Barnesville Hospital where we do have such a fantastic team. Kim Young, Coordinator for Infection Control and Prevention, WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital

A desire to care for the community and family ties to the hospital, attracted Kim to nursing.

Nursing was just something that kinda came natural. My mom was a nurse, worked here at the hospital for 40 plus years. Kim Young, Coordinator for Infection Control and Prevention, WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital

Kim’s been here ever since.

Kim is extremely dedicated and very compassionate. I cannot tell you how many hours she has spent coordinating and preparing our organization for the level of response um and preparedness um clear through vaccine administration that we recently started. Cindy Touvelle , Chief Nursing Officer and Assistant Administrator, WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital

Monitoring COVID cases, an unending number of phone calls and reports, Kim has been tracking the virus at the hospital all these months.

Now, she’s preventing it while giving vaccines, but she said it’s taken the whole team.

She also asks the community to keep following the precautions.

We appreciate everyone following our visitor restrictions, taking the precautions to keep our patients and staff safe so we can keep them here working and taking care of the community. Kim Young, Coordinator for Infection Control and Prevention, WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital

That team of coworkers transforms into a family, but it’s her loved ones at home who have brightened Kim’s toughest days.

Couldn’t have done it without my husband, kids and family backing me for the last, where are we at now? I started calls with the state last January, so we’ve been at this for a while now. Kim Young, Coordinator for Infection Control and Prevention, WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital

We work very closely, and we work as a team here and that is something that we have always been so proud of. Cindy Touvelle , Chief Nursing Officer and Assistant Administrator, WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital

To Kim, Cindy and the entire team at WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital, thank you on behalf of the Ohio Valley.

To show our appreciation for these Hometown Healthcare Heroes, WTRF and Belmont Savings Bank are collecting donations that we will use to send food and gift cards to the staff at our local hospitals.

Just drive though any Belmont Savings Bank location or click here to donate.

Does someone you love work in healthcare? Submit their photo to be featured on 7News here.

