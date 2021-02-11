Hometown Healthcare Heroes: WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Inside of local hospitals are members of our community, working to save us each day.

With more patients and a virus that’s still in some way a mystery, the hours are long.



Our Hometown Healthcare Heroes are tired, but they lean on their team to get through.

I couldn’t be more proud to be here and be part of this small community hospital. Susan Misenhelder, RN, ICU Nurse at WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Susan Misenhelder said she likes to think she’s part of something a little bigger, and that’s why she became a nurse.

In her more than 30 years of nursing she’s never seen anything like the COVID-19 pandemic, but continues to provide the best care possible to her patients no matter what each shift brings.

That’s why she’s a Hometown Healthcare Hero.

I can honestly say that I’m super lucky to still love what I do. Susan Misenhelder, RN, ICU Nurse at WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Caring for patients through the good and the bad, Susan said there’s an infinite number of reasons she is still passionate about nursing.

There’s always something satisfying at the end of the day. Even when there’s things that are heartbreaking there’s something satisfying. Susan Misenhelder, RN, ICU Nurse at WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

It’s the love of her job, and compassion for her patients that keeps her going.

When I classify a nurse as a good nurse, she was the first person that came to my mind because you have to have the talent and skills and be competent to care for people, but you also have to have empathy and compassion and have a quality component of care and she has all of those. When her own health and safety was at risk, she put the patients first and she never veered from her mission. Margaret Denny, Director of Nursing, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Somehow, Susan stayed healthy all these months while working in the ICU.

I always call that a little bit of diligence and a little bit of luck. Susan Misenhelder, RN, ICU Nurse at WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Picking up extra shifts, dropping everything to come in on her day off; Susan is more than a nurse to her patients. She’s become like family.

We’re with these people and we’re sitting with them through their worst time of their life and their family’s worst time of their life because they’re not here. I know what it’s like to sit on the outside while my father’s on the inside and it is terrifying. Susan Misenhelder, RN, ICU Nurse at WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

She has her support system at home of her fiancé, her mother, daughters and sons-in-law; and the team at WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital is like her family too, trying to keep morale up as the months drag on.

We are taking on way sicker patients, more often. Most of the time we’re full completely. We’re actually looking for beds. Susan Misenhelder, RN, ICU Nurse at WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Her coworkers call her invaluable to the team with a great attitude, but Susan puts the praise back on those she works with.

It takes them all to make sure patients are able to go home.

They stepped up and took care of these very very sick patients. They tried new procedures that maybe they’ve never did before and we had some great survival stories here because of it. Margaret Denny, Director of Nursing, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

On behalf of the entire Ohio Valley, a big thank you to Susan, Margaret and the entire team at WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital for everything they do day in and day out.

