2020 High School Football Preview: Caldwell Redskins

It’s football season in The Ohio Valley, which is something Caldwell Head Coach Grant Gaydos has been waiting for.

A lot of potential for these kids to grow in the last year and certainly were hoping for big things Grant Gaydos- Caldwell Redskins Head Coach

The Redskins look like they will be talented offensively, with sophomore Braxton Dudley as the QB, senior Brandon Piskula, and Wyatt Parks will be playing wide receiver. Senior, Tate Leasure is also another wide receiver to keep an eye on.



The Redskins roster allows many of these athletes to be 2-way players, carrying out duties on offense and defense.

Defensively we’ve got a lot of boys that can just fly around and make plays, a lot of athleticism this year. We’re going to be relying on a lot of seniors and sophomores Grant Gaydos- Caldwell Redskins Head Coach

Gaydos hopes to utilize these guys well and have a successful season.

‘d like to think at least flip last year’s record around, our schedule is looking pretty good we play seven of our ten opponents were playoff teams last year, so we know what were up against but yet we like our chances. Grant Gaydos- Caldwell Redskins Head Coach

Caldwell kickoffs their 2020 football season away against Buckeye Trail High School on Friday, August 28th at 7 p.m.