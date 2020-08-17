High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

2020 High School Football Preview: Edison Wildcats

High School Football Previews
Posted: / Updated:

The Edison Wildcats have a decent size roster this year with 45 players. And coach Shane O’ Brien says his team has been working hard and keeping a positive mindset this season.

It’s been great this year. You know I think out of every negative comes a positive and with everything going on I think it’s actually brought us closer as a team and we have a pretty small senior class, even though the numbers are up and the senior class really wants to leave their own mark on the season and they’ve been doing a great job of stepping up and being leaders and pulling everyone together and wanting to put their own mark on the season

Shane O’ Brien- Edison Head Coach

On offense, Edison plans to establish the run, all while utilizing key players.

At Qb, returning sophomore Gage Klein will be competing with senior Tyler Shreve for the start position.

Senior Vinnie Marsino is back at fullback.

The Wildcats have depth at the running back position with Ethan Wagner, Jr Tyler Griffith, senior Jaden Sanders, and senior Izach McClurb.

As for tight end, Matt Barsons is the Wildcats key player.

On the Offensive-line Ethan Wagner, Jacab Cusick and Kaden Miller are all seasoned players.

We like to establish the run, we have some experience coming back on the O-line and we have a solid group of running backs that we are going to rely on to kind of establish that ground game, then we also have some skilled guys that we think are going to be able to break out and give us some dimension offensively so it’s going to be finding that balance and finding what is going to be best for us in those situations

Shane O’ Brien- Edison Head Coach

On defense, the wildcats have defensive tackle, Kolten Hanlin, junior Jonah Snyder and explosive player Hunter Russel.

Defensively, we are playing a lot faster and more aggressive this year, our defense has been doing a great job of flying around and getting to the ball. We have a solid group of inside backers with Vinny Marsino and Tyler Griffith who are returning starters who have been leaders for us up there, and we have a lot of skilled guys in the secondary who are going to be able to help us out and guys are playing really fast and getting to the ball so I’m really excited.

Shane O’ Brien- Edison Head Coach

And during these uncertain times, Edison has one goal for the season.

Our goal is to take everything day by day with everything going on. Control what you can control and take everything one step at a time and be at where your feet are and make the most of it every day

Shane O’ Brien- Edison Head Coach

The Wildcats kick off their season on Friday, August 28th on the road at David Anderson.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Football Video

More High School Football Video

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

High School Football Previews

More High School Football Previews

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter