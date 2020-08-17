2020 High School Football Preview: Edison Wildcats

The Edison Wildcats have a decent size roster this year with 45 players. And coach Shane O’ Brien says his team has been working hard and keeping a positive mindset this season.

It’s been great this year. You know I think out of every negative comes a positive and with everything going on I think it’s actually brought us closer as a team and we have a pretty small senior class, even though the numbers are up and the senior class really wants to leave their own mark on the season and they’ve been doing a great job of stepping up and being leaders and pulling everyone together and wanting to put their own mark on the season Shane O’ Brien- Edison Head Coach

On offense, Edison plans to establish the run, all while utilizing key players.

At Qb, returning sophomore Gage Klein will be competing with senior Tyler Shreve for the start position.

Senior Vinnie Marsino is back at fullback.

The Wildcats have depth at the running back position with Ethan Wagner, Jr Tyler Griffith, senior Jaden Sanders, and senior Izach McClurb.

As for tight end, Matt Barsons is the Wildcats key player.

On the Offensive-line Ethan Wagner, Jacab Cusick and Kaden Miller are all seasoned players.

We like to establish the run, we have some experience coming back on the O-line and we have a solid group of running backs that we are going to rely on to kind of establish that ground game, then we also have some skilled guys that we think are going to be able to break out and give us some dimension offensively so it’s going to be finding that balance and finding what is going to be best for us in those situations Shane O’ Brien- Edison Head Coach

On defense, the wildcats have defensive tackle, Kolten Hanlin, junior Jonah Snyder and explosive player Hunter Russel.

Defensively, we are playing a lot faster and more aggressive this year, our defense has been doing a great job of flying around and getting to the ball. We have a solid group of inside backers with Vinny Marsino and Tyler Griffith who are returning starters who have been leaders for us up there, and we have a lot of skilled guys in the secondary who are going to be able to help us out and guys are playing really fast and getting to the ball so I’m really excited. Shane O’ Brien- Edison Head Coach

And during these uncertain times, Edison has one goal for the season.

Our goal is to take everything day by day with everything going on. Control what you can control and take everything one step at a time and be at where your feet are and make the most of it every day Shane O’ Brien- Edison Head Coach

The Wildcats kick off their season on Friday, August 28th on the road at David Anderson.