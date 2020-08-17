2020 High School Football Preview: Harrison Central Huskies

The Huskies only have four seniors on this years roster, but coach Hayes says this summer camp has been the best they’ve had in his three years.

One of those seniors is one of the most dynamic players in the Ohio Valley in a quarterback – defensive back Kobe Mitchell who returns for his third season as the starter. As a junior, he had 16-hundred total yards and 18 touchdowns.

It’s like having another coach on the field, he knows what our expectations are he can help our younger guys get lined up and be in the right position. He can communicate on the field as another coach for our kids Anthony Hayes- Harrison Central Head Coach

The rest of the offense includes senior receiver Canyon Coleman who offers good speed, juniors Trevor Carman who had 400 yards receiving last year and Jon Vermillion who had 300 yards.

Junior James Brooks will see time at receiver and running back along with sophomore Caleb Cowens.

Along the line they are young but athletic with good size.

With Senior Ron Paulie sophomore Cabot Arbaugh at the tackles, juniors Nathan Bertaleno and Matthew Smith at guard and 6’3″ 215 pound freshman Lucas Thomas at center.

I’m excited about them we only have four seniors on our team but again all those young guys have 10 to 20 games under their belt and I think that’s going to pay dividends Anthony Hayes- Harrison Central Head Coach

Defensively coach Hayes likes his depth and size up front and is looking for big things out of Brooks at linebacker who had 4 interceptions and two touchdowns in the second half of the season along with Mitchell in the defensive backfield.

We just got to be able to tackle better we didn’t tackle very well consistently last year we had some spurts where we did well. But I think this year we tackle well we have enough depth and enough guys in those positions. I think if we tackle we have a chance at being very successful Anthony Hayes- Harrison Central Head Coach

The Huskies open the season on the 28th at Claymont