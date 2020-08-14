High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

2020 High School Football Preview: River Pilots

High School Football Previews
Coach Mike Flannery is eager to start his 38th year of coaching football, and his 18th year as head coach at River.

Well the goal is to go 10-0 right. I wouldn’t have taken this job if we couldn’t win all ten games, but the goal is to get through it without any injuries of any of those guys or any underclassmen, getting the whole season in is a goal,” said Flannery. “So we can get through this and possibly make the playoffs and make something happen in the playoffs

Mike Flannery- River Head Coach

The Pilots have seven returning seniors who Flannery expects to lead the team because each senior has bought into the program for quite some time.

There’s always a special group of seniors but these guys are what they are and they’ve been in the program since 7th grade, I have watched them grow up and none of them have transferred in here. They’re just special guys and we’re really hoping this thing gets underway

Mike Flannery- River Head Coach

On the line, senior Nate Bowers is someone to look out for at 6 foot 1, 250 pounds, along with lineman Kobe Zola. Senior Tyson Randall is also a beast of a lineman.

On offense, River returns senior QB, Chase Lawrence who will be handing the ball to the skilled senior running back Michael Johnson.

Running back Carter Dennis is someone to watch out for.

The senior is a two-time All-Ohio athlete. As for receiver, River boasts senior Jake Rose.

Every senior is a starter, Jake Rose looking for big things this year as a receiver, had a really good year last year, and really doing a good job, then on our line we have Tyson Randall, we have Kobe Zola, and we have Nate Bowers, all three starters from last year, and of course in the backfield is Carter Dennis and Michael Johnson, so those are our seniors, pretty special guys

Mike Flannery- River Head Coach

The River Pilots will kick off their season on the road on Saturday August 29th against the Bellaire Big Reds.

High School Football Previews

