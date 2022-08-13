BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) —

Offensively, the Rocks return five starters including quarterback CJ Hannahs who earned second team all-state honors last year with offense and 18 touchdowns. Quentin Leasure who earned third team all-state honors returns at left tackle. Salvador Almaraz returns at fullback with Luke Detling and Duker Costello returning at wide receiver. They are joined by Corbin Wise and Brady McIntire. Taison Starr and Camden Carpenter will carry the ball out of the backfield. Along the line they have Casey Carpenter at tight-end.

The key for the Rocks will be the play of their four new offensive linemen.

Defensively, they return a starter at each level tackle, Starr at inside linebacker, Detling outside and Hannahs at safety. Filling out the other spots, Robby Nixon at tackle, Luke Taylor and Meade at the ends. The Carpenters, Casey and Camden at outside linebacker Almaraz inside. with Castello and McIntire the corners.

Head coach Blake Allen says, “We’ve been in the regional semifinals two years in a row, so we’re trying to not go backwards. Our goals are our goals, and I told the kids, I don’t care if we have 25 seniors or 2 seniors. I don’t care if we have 70 kids or 20 kids. We’re going to keep our goals where they are. We have high expectations and these guys have got to rise to challenge, and so far they’ve been doing that in practice.”