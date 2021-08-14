Barnesville Shamrocks: 2021 High School Football Preview

BARNESVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — The Shamrock football team had its own success last year advancing to the regional semifinal.



Now in his 5th season as head coach, Blake Allen likes the direction his program is heading in.

“If you look at the successful programs in the Valley it’s really no secret you’ve just got to be consistent year in and year out build things that the kids can relate to that they know what they are doing every year so that’s what were trying to get to. “ Blake Allen, Barnesville football head coach

One place to build this year will be on the offensive line where they return three starters in Gavin Carpenter, Jayden Lucas and Quentin Leasure. Which will help as they bring along their new backfield.

” We have two senior backs who were playing behind some of those good seniors last year so its their turn to shine and we feel good about that they can run hard in Connor Jones and Owen Wise and a couple of young backs that can do things too that’s going to be the strength and then as far as the passing game we’ve got a couple of quarterbacks in CJ Hannahs played last year for us as a sophomore and did a great job he’s a smart kid he’s put a lot of work in this off season and he’s a running threat too and then we have Chase Connor who feel confident that he can go in there and he’s got a great arm can make all the throws and we’ve got some receivers too that were excited about Spencer Bliss had a heck of a year last year and were expecting big things this year and Chase Connor can out there and make plays for us and three sophomores that have had a really good off season.” Blake Allen, Barnesville football head coach

Defensively, you’ll hear many of the same names in the Rocks 40 front. Once again led by the line.

” Right in the middle Gavin Carpenter and Jayden Lucas as down tackles both three year starters and do a great job for us kind of expect them to anchor the heart of the defense and behind them we’ve got Connor Jones back as a starter and Chase Connor right there who’s played for three years on defense so that’s kind of the strength the middle.” Blake Allen, Barnesville football head coach

Coach Allen says you will see some new faces on the perimeter; they’ll get their first test next Thursday when they host Buckeye Local to open the season.