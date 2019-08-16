Breaking News
Beallsville Blue Devils 2019 High School Football Preview

High School Football Previews

BEALLSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) – The Beallsville Blue Devils will have new leadership in 2019, but it’s someone who’s not new to the program.

” I’ve been out of it for a little while and I’d come up and watch a few games and you just miss it you miss it”, Lucas said. “You have that itch you want to give back a little bit and this is my way of giving back.”

The Blue Devils have just 16 players on the roster but most of them saw action last year…. The experience starts at quarterback with the return of senior Dakota Phillips for his 4th season at the position. He’s joined in the backfield by senior Wyatt Brown at fullback and junior Wyatt Moore. Sophomore Bradley Moates will also see time in the backfield. When they go to the air and they plan to do more of that this season the targets will include senior James Sneg, sophomore Brandon Loudon and senior tight end Steven Yingling. Along the O-line, they return senior Spencer Jarrett at tackle and sophomore Dyson Duvall at center. The line will play a key role in their offensive scheme.

Defensively you’ll see the same names, Jarrett and Duvall at the tackles, Yingling at an end Moore at nose or linebacker. Phillips, Sneg and Brown will anchor the defense at linebacker. With Loudon and Moates in the defensive backfield. Coach Lucas wants and in your face style “D”.

Lucas added, ” Were going to get after them were not going to give you a break were going to get after you the entire game we’ll play a different style, zone, and man but the key to us being successful is tackling if we tackle on defense we’ll be ok. “

Lucas will make his coaching debut when the Blue Devils open the season at Miller on the 30th.

