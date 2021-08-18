Bellaire Big Reds: 2021 High School Football Preview

(WTRF) — With the large group of returning starters expectations are high but as coach Mark Spigarelli points out it comes down to how they compete.

” They cannot be greedy, it doesn’t matter who scores who’s scoring the touchdowns who’s carrying the ball who’s catching the ball if that’s fine I think we’ll be ok.” Coach Mark Spigarelli

One player who should have no problem competing is All-Ohio senior Colt Sechrest the Youngstown State commit is a versatile player who can make an impact fullback, running back, tight end and linebacker and looks to lead by example.

” Try to motovate all the younger guys and let them know it goes by in a blink of an eye and you just have to be ready when it’s your time you just have to show up.” Colt Sechrist

Joining him as returners on offense include quarterback Jake Heatherington, now a three year starter. Brayden Roth returns at tailback with Ray Ray Pettigrew and Jakob Dowling back at wide receiver and Jaiden Kesterson at tight end. Also along the line they return Timmy O’Grady at center, with Daniel Zwack at left tackle, Luke Farmer at left guard and Braylon Kinder at right guard. Michael Kuri is the newcomer at right tackle.

” We’re pretty excited about the offense and what we can do we have a lot of playmakers on that side of the ball but it all started up front those five guys up there have to be able to play hard and play together. Coach Mark Spigarelli

Defensively, the Reds return eight starters from last year. Sechrest is at middle linebacker where he had 66 tackles last year despite missing time due to an injury. Roth also returns at linebacker with Kesterson at outside linebacker. Kinder returns to nose guard and O’Grady and Farmer at the ends. Pettigrew at corner and Dowling in the defensive backfield. Logan Edgar will join the d at outside backer, Terrin Frazier at safety and Khalil Kimbro at corner.

” Its always been the Bellaire style; you’ve got to be hard, tough physical type of guys and be very aggressive.” Coach Mark Spigarelli

The Big Reds open the season Thursday at River.