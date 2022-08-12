BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) —

The Bridgeport Bulldogs are looking to get back to their winning ways and bring back many seniors who are ready to make a statement in 2022.

Bridgeport has had its struggles in recent seasons. The team went 3-6 last season. Head Coach Fred Ray admits that his offensive line has underclassmen but he feels they’re up to the challenge.

“In our conference we’ll compete well and, of course, it’s just young guys up front so it’s just one of those things where we’re going to have to continue to get better each and every day and they’re improving each and every day. We scrimmaged on Friday and it’s our first and it’s a little humid out so we’re pushing pretty hard, but, like I told them before we broke practice, we just got to get better and they continue to get better everyday,” says Ray.

One of the amenities for the Bulldogs this season – no more home games at Martins Ferry. The team will be right here at Perkins Field for 6 of its home games.

Ray says, “Actually, we get 6 so that’s a bonus. It doesn’t make up for the years that we didn’t play here but it’s just great. We get the opportunities just to stay home and not be on the road each and every week even though it may have been 5 to 10 minutes up the road playing but it’s just an awesome experience that the kids get something of their own to call home.”

For a team looking to flip the script, there’s always strength in numbers.

Colin Jackson, senior QB, says “I think the biggest improvement is the number of kids coming out. We’re up to 32 right now. We want to keep that number. Consistency is key to being successful and I think we’ve been pretty successful in the weight room and on the field.”

Let us also not forget that Coach Ray once upon a time was the quarterback for the Ohio University Bobcats. Jackson thinks his experience rubs off on him in a very positive way.

Jackson says, “It’s helped me get a lot better over the years and it’s great having someone that went D-1 because they really know what they’re talking about.”

One of his go-to targets is senior Mason Aberts, senior WR, who tells the OVAC to look out for the tandem.

“The chemistry is going to be 100 percent this year. You know, he’s been my quarterback since freshman year,” says Aberts.

Bridgeport’s first game is versus Frontier at home.