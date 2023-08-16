Last Year Bridgeport ended what was a 12-year playoff drought when they hosted FCA at Perkins Field. Despite the loss, that experience has resonated with this year’s group, which is looking to push even further.

“I think our younger guys got a little taste of what the playoff situation is like and hosting a home playoff game, so i think to get back to that and get a first round win and hopefully host a second round playoff game.” Fred Ray

The Bulldogs are looking to open the field up on offense this season, and to that, they’ll rely on freshman quarterback Aidan Kinsey. Kinsey comes in with a talented arm and will be looking for returning starters Avery Jackson and Ja-ki Threet in the passing game.



They also feature running backs Michael Marshall and Lar-ick Brown… both of which will benefit from Bridgeport retaining 4-starters on the line in L’ael Chambers, Nate Ga-lo-nia, Logan Baker, and Will Hunt.

“We’re defenitely going to stay in our spread game, we still got some talented athletes and speed in the backfield.” Fred Ray

On a 35-man roster, many of those same guys will also be playing defense, with the additions of Braylen Lewis and Dylan Charleton as defensive backs.



After their historic season, the leaders of this group enter the 2023 season with a message they’ve been preaching to their teammates.

“Oh we just have the have that attacking mentality, we can’t get comfortable like we did last year, and we just need to give every game 110%.” Law Chambers

“Don’t be scared because we have a lot of young guys , and don’t get complacent when we do succeed Michael Marshall

The Bulldogs will kickoff their season thursday August 17th, on the road at Frontier.