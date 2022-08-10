CALDWELL, Ohio (WTRF) — On paper, a return to the postseason for the Caldwell Redskins is imminent.

Coach Chance Rucker is has almost his entire team returning.

“We only graduated one senior. We’re returning all of the guys. We have 10 of 11 on what to expect. They’ve had good game experience. At one point, we had 8 freshman and sophomores on the field last year so we were a pretty young team. We took that year as a development year and we’re getting ready to roll,” says Rucker.

Senior running back Marshal Sayre earned all-state honors for his performance last year. Something he didn’t lose is humility.

“I think that we, so it’s just like everybody is going to have more explosive plays, and I’ll just help along with that,” said Sayre.

Rucker noted, “We’ve got him and we’ve got a couple of other work horses in the backfield that is going to be on Marshal Sayre.”

To state the obvious, Sayre would much prefer a state title over another individual achievement.

Sayre said, “I just believe that we can make it all of the way and we just have to be a brotherhood to be able to do it because I believe we’ve got all of the talent, too.”

Sayre also made no mistake when mentioning the teams he’s the most excited about, the old fashioned Redskin rivals.

“Fort Frye and Shenandoah are the ones I look forward to the most,” said Sayre.

The Redskins’ opener is on the road against Buckeye Trail.