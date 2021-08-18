https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/
Martins Ferry Purple Riders: 2021 High School Football Preview

The good news for fourth year head coach Chas Yoder is while they have holes to fill he’s been pleased with how his teams preseason camp has gone.

Chas Yoder : ” We’ve been practicing real well the guys are continuing to get better and better, new guys that are stepping up you know getting more and more reps and improving on all their little things.”

One thing he can count on is his offensive line as three starters in Peyton Hores, Zeke Bruney and Zach Dobson.


They will be key for the team early as they look to bring along an inexperienced backfield.


Freshman Ayden Ludolph will be the new signal caller at quarter back, he’ll be joined by running back George Hallz and full back Colton Larkens. While at receiver the do return Jazen Miles and Colton Reddinger with Baron Luci joining the group.

Defensively again the strength will be upfront Bruney, Hores Larkens and Dobson anchoring the line.

Chas Yoder : ” Were going to expect them again to take over the line of scrimmage and get pressure on the quarterback early on”.

They also return Reddinger and Miles in the defensive backfield but will be working in new starters at linebacker and safety, were he is happy with the progress.

Chas Yoder : ” Reps more reps they get the better they get the better their keys reading their keys so it takes some time but they are improving everyday.”

They’ll get their first test of the season next Friday when they open at Shadyside.

