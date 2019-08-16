Monroe Central Seminoles 2019 High School Football Preview

WOODSFIELD,OHIO (WTRF) – 2018 was a learning season for Josh Ischy and his team. For coach Ischy it was his first season as head coach, while his team was made up of mostly freshmen and sophomores. That resulted in just a 2-8 season , that experience though should pay off this season.

Ischy has 9 players returning on offense and 10 on defense. And he says they all have worked hard to be more physically ready for the season.

“As a young group we realized that everybody else is going to be bigger, stronger, faster so we have to catch up as well.”

The experience on offense starts at quarterback , where sophomore Malakai Rose Burton returns he started every game as a freshman and offers the ability to put the ball in the air or tuck it and run. Junior Alex Kilburn returns at running back he’s started every game since his freshman season in the backfield. They also return their leading receiver in sophomore Dillon Lincoln and their leader in receptions in senior Wyatt Young a year starter for the Noles along with junior Jagger Keylor who could also see time in the backfield. Along the line they return just starters in 2 year starter Garrett Crammer a junior he received all Ohio honors last season and senior Dakota Cocran… While the offense will go through Burton and Killburn , Ischy likes the supporting cast.

“I think we maybe didn’t have the skill position talent in the past we’ve got a lot of guys that work hard and are decent athletes. You can tell that because these are the guys that play basketball and baseball they’re kind of jacks of all trades. They work really hard to be good and I think we expect some good things out of those guys.”

Defensively the Noles return 10 starters. Upfront Cocran at the nose , Kilburn at tackle , Crammer at middle linebacker and Koehler outside. Young , Lincoln and Burton are in the defensive back field.. The key for this defense is to get off the field on key downs.

” I think last year it was just one of those things that situational ball we didn’t, weren’t accustom to. I chalk that up hopefully to lack of experience last year I think the guys understand the system the scheme, a lot better this year, and we can get off the field on those third down situations.”

The Seminoles will open the season on the 30th when they host Union Local.