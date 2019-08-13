Oak Glen Golden Bears 2019 Football Season Preview

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WTRF) — Entering his fourth season as Football Head Coach of Oak Glenn, Ted Arnealut Jr. feels as things are finally coming together for his Golden Bears.

With that comes expectations and Coach Arnealut has set the bar high for his football team.

“There’s been tremendous change in the culture here,” said Coach Arnealut. “Kids are very, very excited about the season. We’ve set the bar high. It’s something we haven’t been able to in a while at Oak Glen.”

Those high expectations can be reflected by the players on the 2019 roster.

After finishing his sophomore season with more than 1,800 years and 21 touchdowns, Junior Nick Chaney will once again take the reigns as starting Quarterback.

Wide Receiver Zach Taylor returns for his final high school season after finishing with more than 600 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

However, what Coach Arneault is most impressed with is how athletic his offensive line is.

“We want to spread the ball to as many receivers as possible and we want to compliment that with a run game that we can rely on whether we are in two back or single back,” said Coach Arneault.

On the defensive side of the ball, Connor Adams returns for the Golden Bears after 84 tackles last season.

With all this talent and experience on the roster, Coach Arneault looks forward to building a stronger defensive unit.

“Those guys that are veterans, we need to take the physicality up to another level and the weight room, I think is going to help with that and I think that year in the weight room is going to make us a better run stopping defense,” said Coach Arneault.

The Golden Bears first test will be against Weir High on August 30.