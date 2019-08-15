River Pilots 2019 High School Football Season Preview

High school Football season is just around the corner but the River Pilots have been preparing for the upcoming season since for some time. And after going 5 and 5 last year, head Coach Mike Flannery is determined to improve.

“The seniors have been here all summer long setting a great example and I’m really proud of them.”

Flannery says he has some tough competition at offense.



“Three quarterbacks are competing for the position. Scrimmages will separate them. I couldn’t ask for a better season of conditioning. We had about 28 guys in the weight room show up all summer and we’re really looking forward to things.”

Competing for the starting quarterback position are junior Chase Lawrence and freshmen Brody Lollathin.

Also competing is Senior Stone Thompson throwing to Junior Carter Dennis who was 1st team all-Ohio last year. Dennis will be playing running back.

Senior Colton Lawrence will be playing a hybrid tight end/fullback position.



As for wide receivers, junior Michael Johnson, senior Alex Rueffner and Brody Longwell will see the field. And When it comes to defense, Flannery has a plan.



“Well defense we’re going to do a little bit different of a scheme this year and take advantage of our athletics guys and try to get to the ball and mix it up a little bit so we’re going to experiment some things in the scrimmages and see what it brings but if not we’ll go back to plan A but we really like the 11 people on that defensive side.”

Tyson Rendall, will be playing tackle and defensive lineman, Austin Kramer will be at outside linebacker, Braydon Straughn will be a linebacker, Jonas Schmidt and Heath Rosen are also defensive lineman. Nate Bowers, Kobe Zola and Marshall Bier will play defensive tackle.

This year River has seen a growth in numbers. Last year the team finished the season with 20 players, this year they’ll have 31, including some young talent.



“Anytime you have more kids come out it’s a good thing but we have about 13 freshmen out of a bout 31 kids and they’re a really good bunch of special kids that get along very well and they’re all split, half are linemen and half are back so they have a bright future ahead of them.”

And as for a goal this season.

“Any coach wants to go 10 and 0 right I wouldn’t want this job if I just thought we’d lost every game.”



