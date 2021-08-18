Shadyside Tigers: 2021 High School Football Preview

The Tigers run in last years state playoffs came to an end in a tough 10-7 loss to Newark Catholic. Coach Mark Holenka now entering his 13th season as head coach likes who he has back but also knows his team has work to do.

Mark Holenka : ” Offensively I think the puzzle is in the right places but defensively I’m not sure the pieces are in the puzzle properly. “

Scott Nolte – The Tigers return several key contributors on offense like senior quarterback Rhys Francis heading into his third season as the starter he threw for more than 12-hundred yards with 10 total touchdowns last season. All-Ohio runing back Wyatt Reiman also returns after rushing for nearly a thousand yards and 13 touchdowns. At receiver they return fellow senior Mason VanNest he had nearly 600 yards and five scores last season. Senior Cory Beckett will also figure into the passing attack along with Ben Wach . Along the line they return all-Ohioan senior Logan Crozier at center. Senior Gage Joseph returns at guard with Jacob Brown. The tackles are seniors Ryan Florence and Kris Tsoras with junior Elijah Brock at tight end .

Mark Holenka – ” We’ve got nice team speed with these guys they are skilled players they understand the game so you know if things go well and we don’t screw up and dont make mental mistakes then weve got a pretty good football team we’ve got to make sure we are focused and into the games.

Defensively Holenka is not as confident though he does return three line men in Florence and Andrew Brown at the ends, and Joseph at tackle. Reiman returns at linebacker with Andrew Osman. In the secondary Francis returns at corner with VanNest at safety.

Holenka – ” Im not sure about our agressiveness yet we havent been able to hit except ourselves and depth is a big thing here right now. We need a scrimmage bad to find out just where our holes are at because right now it’s like cheese I just think were swiss cheese in certain places and we’ve got to brick it up.

The Tigers defense will get their fist test next Friday when they host Martins Ferry to open the season.