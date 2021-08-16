https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/
Steubenville Big Red: 2021 High School Football Preview

Entering his 34th season as head coach Reno Saccoccia has won more games, 343, than any other coach in OVAC history while also taking Big Red to 7 state championship games. It’s just proves he gets more out of his players than anyone else.

“It’s the tweeners , you know every team, every team is going to have their stars of their best guys but our philosophy is we want to get our average guys to beat your average guys , we feel like that makes us a better team.”

Reno Saccoccia-Steubenville Head Coach

Right now , he is trying to coach up his two quarterback candidates both juniors Johnny Agresta and Javon Davis , Jose Davis’s son. You could see both at different times during the season. In the backfield they do return senior Jalen McGhee at tailback , also getting carries will be Jacob Bernard and Jamal Petteway. With Jonathon Blackmon at fullback.

They also return a number of talented receivers in Dujuan Jones, Gino Piero , Alec Taylor , Shyoun Petteway and Charles Reeves. Big Red likes to run with 10 offensive linemen to rotate in and out , they return 3 from last year in Kieran Doyle , Marlon Lawerence and Tyler Ely.

Defensively Big Red looks to be strong as usual , with the return of 9 players who started at times last season including middle linebacker Zane Zimish and and Defensive End Ny’Juan Robinson.

Big Red plays a tough demanding schedule with only one OVAC opponent on it , St.Clairsville. They open the season by hosting DC Woodrow Wilson on the 25th.

