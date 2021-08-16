https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/
Steubenville Catholic Central Crusaders: 2021 High School Football Preview

High School Football Previews
Football is all about growth. A young Steubenville Catholic Central Crusader team posted a record of 2-8 in 2020.

“I mean we just need to grow up and mature some and, you know, were were a very young football team last year playing in a difficult schedule but the good news freshman become sophomores, sophomores become freshman, and juniors become seniors so that’s the good news.”

Anthony Agresta/Steubenville Catholic Central Head Coach

The Crusaders’ previous Quarterback was Ryan Gorman who was elected to the Rudy Mumley OVAC All-Star Game. It’s now next man up for Coach Agresta.


“Well, Andrew Dorsey is the Quarterback. He was the backup last year (and) he did get some playing time. So, he’s not coming in extremely green so Andrew got some snaps in key times in football games last year and he’s going to be running the show,” Said Agresta/

Like most teams in the Football Preview Tour, careful attention is being paid to the front lines.

“Up front defensively we struggled last year. We struggled to stop the run. That’s no secret. That disappointed us as a coaching staff and a team so, you know, the defensive front and if you flip that around, the offensive line are going to make the difference in this football season.”

Anthony Agresta/Steubenville Catholic Central Head Coach

The Crusaders’ first game is against Mathews on the road.


