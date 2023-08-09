After losing only 3 starters, this year’s Toronto squad will look very familiar to last, and with it comes an added sense of comradery.

“These guys have 22 games under their belt, and not a lot of teams that were gonna play have that kind of experience, so these guys have played a lot of football together and I think it’s going to show up on friday nights.” Josh Franke

Maybe the biggest returning piece will be calling the shots from the Red Knights as Zeb Kinsey enters his Junior Season. The 3-star recruit already holds offers to West Virginia and Cincinnati at QB with another coming from Oklahoma State for Linebacker.



Around him, their offense will feature Cam Baker at Running back, Mason Marchbank at Tight End, Aidan Philby, Brody Winters, Dom Bowsher, and both Nolan and Russ Dickinson at receiver.



In the trenches, Toronto brings back 4 starting linemen in Caden Benton, Seth Thomas, Cale Chi-son, and Andy Silverthorn.



With so many guys back, Coach Frankie has loved his team’s mindset coming into this season.

“The amount of time they’ve put in the off-season knowing how special this season could be, has been something that no other team of mine has done.” Josh Franke

On defense, the Red Knights will stack Andy Silverthorn, Heath Thomas, and Caden Benton up on the line with Zeb Kinzie, Nolan Dickerson, and Landon Jaworski behind them at Linebacker. Out wide it will Dom Bowsher and Cam Thomas at the corner.



After a 6-5 season in 2022, this year’s group is setting the bar higher.

“You ask anyone of these kids what their goal is and they’ll tell you we want to go 10-0, we want to win the OVAC, and we want to make a deep run in the playoff, try to make the region finals, that’s the mission.” Josh Franke

They open their season on August 18th at home versus East Canton.