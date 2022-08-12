MORRISTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) —

We’ll take a look at the Union Local football team and their preparations for the upcoming season.

Union Local looks to improve from its playoff appearance from last season and it welcomes back a large group of seniors for this year’s campaign.

Union Local is surely on a slow incline. The team went 0-10 in 2019, 2-8 the next year, but went 5-5 as well as also played some playoff football last season.

Coach Bernie Thompson thinks an advantage going into this season is finally having a squad that is veteran – led.

“This is the first year that we’re finally upperclassmen. We have soon to be 12 seniors on the roster this year which is a lot for us so a lot of experience; a lot of guys that have essentially started for four years for us. So, guys who have put in time over their careers and hopefully it pays off for them this year,” said Thompson.

The team feels like Thompson has done more than enough to point them in the right direction.

Players say he is a coach they want to play for and connects with them.

The first game for the Jets is at home versus the Columbus Crusaders.

High school football previews in the 7 SportsZone are brought to you by the Health Plan, WVU Medicine and the Highlands.