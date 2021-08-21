Valley Lumberjacks: 2021 High School Football Preview

(WTRF) — The future seems bright for the Jacks with only three seniors on the roster and 11 in the freshman class.

” We have a lot of freshman, sophomores and juniors so like I tell these guys we got to work hard every day because it’s not just this year we’ve got the future still too and we’ve got to keep working and improving every day.” Coach Logan Miller

Offensively, the strength is upfront where they return Virgil Dorian, Mark Liggett, Dee Brown and Jaden Howell. Three receivers return with Tristen Bates, Isaiah Bass and Patrick Higinbotham. In the backfield they’ve moved Billy Coon from the O-line to running back he’s joined by Lane Dallison. While freshman Gavin Derby takes over the quarterback duties.

” We’re a known spread team and were still going to spread it out but were able to run the ball between the tackles jet sweeps, bubbles and were still able to throw the ball down field.” Coach Logan Miller

Defensively, this team returns several experienced players including Coon and Chris Kennedy at the ends, Howell and David Brown at the tackles with Bates, Liggett and Daniel Bradley at linebacker. They are still settling on their defensive backs. But coach Miller likes the way his defense gets to the ball.

” We just scrimmaged the other day and we tackled, that was very encouraging cause obviously you play football you’ve got to tackle but I mean they’re not scared and were very fast this is a very fast defense and we get to the ball quickly.” Coach Logan Miller

The Lumberjacks will play their first three games on the road starting with a trip to Tygarts Valley on the 27th.