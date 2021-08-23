https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/
High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Wheeling Central Maroon Knights: 2021 High School Football Previews

High School Football Previews
Posted: / Updated:

(WTRF) — After having their run towards a fourth straight class A state championship ended by the COVID map in 2020, Scott Nolte tells us Wheeling Central is back, and ready to make it four in five years. 

**Get More High School Sports Here**

While the 2020 season didn’t end with a state title for the Maroon Knights, this team knows they are still the hunted when it comes to class A and with a robust roster of 47 players they are ready to take everybody’s best shot. 

” We always have that target on our back and we’re just used to it now most teams win one and then its back at it the next year with us we’ve always got that target on our back and were always a favorite to win it, so we’re used to it by now.” 

Braxton Anderson

” Oh yeah, we get hyped for it, we love every moment of it. It makes teams play harder which makes us play.”

Andrew Johnson

While Central did lose some key seniors, what returns is a very strong group. Along the lines look for senior Ben Foster at center, juniors Andrew Hartzell at guard and defensive tackle, Deante Suggs at tackle and defensive tackle, Paxton Marling at guard and defensive end, Braden Whitelach at tackle and defensive tackle, Wyatt Bratton at both tackle positions and sophomore Lucca Ferrera at tackle and d-tackle.

While senior quarterback Michael Toepher recovers from an arm injury suffered in baseball, junior Payton Hildebrand will handle the quarterbacking duties joining him in the backfield are a number of skilled players including junior Riley Watkins who will carry the ball and play free safety, seniors Andrew Johnson will lineup at running back and linebacker, Braxton Anderson will handle running back and corner back duties.

Cody Martos will also carry the ball and play linebacker. Junior Lorenzo Ferrera will also figure into the running attack along with sophomore Eli Tucker who will also play free safety and handle the kicking duties. Senior Cole O’Neil will also help at tight end and linebacker. While at receiver they return seniors Javon Miller and Caleb Ratcliffe who will also play in the defensive backfield along with sophomore Quinten Burlenski.

 ” I feel like we have pretty good balance that we can run and throw that we can get to the line of scrimmage as far as taking the point of attack but we’ve got to be physical we’ve got to play with physicality we’ve got to stay healthy we’ve got to play good defense and limit the number of possessions our opponents get.” 

Coach Mike Young

Central will begin their run to a hopeful fourth state title in five years when they host Ambridge next Friday. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Football Video

More High School Football Video

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

High School Football Previews

Wheeling Central Maroon Knights

John Marshall Preview

Valley Lumberjacks: 2021 Football Preview

Cameron Dragons: 2021 High School Football Preview

Paden City Wildcats: 2021 High SChool Football Preview

Hundred Hornets: 2021 High School Football Preview

Tyler Consolidated Knights: 2021 High School Football Preview

Weir High Red Riders: 2021 High School Football Preview

St. Clairsville Red Devils : 2021 High School Football Preview

Martins Ferry Purple Riders: 2021 High School Football Preview

More High School Football Previews

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter