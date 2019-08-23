Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Wheeling Park Patriots 2019 Football Season Preview

High School Football Previews
Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Park has made the playoffs a school-record eight straight years and with the players they have returning for the 2019 football season, the Patriots are trying to push that to nine.

Entering his 11th season as Wheeling Park’s head coach football, Chris Daugherty is excited about his team and their potential but also knows they face a tough road during the regular-season.

“Were going to have to show up each week,” said Coach Daugherty. “It’s not going to be a tough game and then off. We’re going to have to be able to play every Friday.”

One thing that will help is the return of senior Quarterback Alex Dunlevy, who threw for nearly 1,700 yards and 25 touchdowns as a junior while also rushing for 456 yards and seven more scores.

“He (Dunlevy) put work in the offseason,” said Coach Daugherty. “He didn’t rest on that junior year. He’s gotten better, you know. I’m really happy with that and any time you return your quarterback, your returning the brains of your offense.”

Also returning for the Patriots in the backfield are seniors Kenya Robinson, who rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and nine TDs, and Raphael Bradley, who had 768 yards and five scores.

Junior Stevie Mitchell, who finished with 547 yards and seven touchdowns will return to the backfield and will also see some time as a slot Receiver.

The only returning Receiver is senior Xavier Morris, who had five touchdown catches as a junior.

Juniors Shaheed Jackson , Carson Namack, Nate Harriston, Sincere Sinclair and Torrence Walker will also figure into the passing game.

However, the key will be the offensive line as Coach Daugherty looks to replace all five starters from last season.

Juniors Caleb Bryan, Jack Saines and Qwentin Hibbitts along with seniors Tim McCabe and John Olako will look to fill that void.

“Been happy with their progress,” said Coach Daughterty. “Been happy with the guys that are out there right now. They’re new and so, everyday they’re getting a little bit better.”

Defensively, the Patriots will make a switch this year to the 3-5 stack defense.

Along the line, they return seniors Dustin Van Sickle, Matthew Reinacher and McCabe.

Senior Brandon Brown returns at Inside Linebacker, while senior Aden Edgmon moves from end to Inside linebacker.

With seniors Andrew Shelek and Seth Wood at Outside Linebacker. Sophomore’s Hunter Nixon and Colt Thomas will also see action at Linebcker.

Sinclair returns at Free Safety and Jackson at Corner with Walker and sophomore Nate Shelek also in the defensive backfield.

“We got to go out and see if we’re physical enough and make sure we can hold up to the demand inside the box,” said Coach Daugherty. “I think that those three guys on the down line are going to have a really good year but they got t go out and do that.

Wheeling Park gets its first chance to prove Coach Daugherty right August 30 when they host Brooke.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Football Video

More High School Football Video

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

High School Football Schedule and Scores

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter