Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
57°
Triadelphia
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
Watch
West Virginia
Ohio
Pennsylvania
National News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Entertainment
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Emergencies
Politics from The Hill
Washington DC
Border Report Tour
Automotive News
Top Stories
Heritage Music BluesFest returns for 2022
Video
Top Stories
Social Security recipients to see huge rise in monthly …
Stuff the Bus for back-to-school Saturday morning …
Video
Inflation Reduction Act passed: Congress OKs Dems’ …
Firefighters gather in prayer for fallen brothers
Video
Your County
Belmont County
Brooke County
Hancock County
Harrison County
Jefferson County
Marshall County
Monroe County
Ohio County
Tyler County
Wetzel County
Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
High School Sports
OVAC Championships
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Black and Gold Today
Daytona 500
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Union Local Jets: 2022 High School Football Preview
Video
Top Stories
Bridgeport Bulldogs: 2022 High School Football Preview
Video
Steubenville Big Red: 2022 High School Football Preview
Video
Indian Creek Redskins: 2022 High School Football …
Video
Steubenville Catholic Central Crusaders: 2022 High …
Video
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Behind the Badge
Class Of The Valley
Golden Apple Awards
Senior Salute 2022
Local Events
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
The Daily Pledge Submissions
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Sponsorships and Community Partnerships
Pizza Card Deal
Veterans Voices
Be Our Guest
Jobs
Post a Job
Find a Job
Jobs
Work For Us
Contests
Father’s Day SweepSTEAKS 2022
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us
Newsletters
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Ohio Lottery
Regional News Partners
Sponsorships and Community Partnerships
About BestReviews
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Donate to WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Press Releases
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Search
Please enter a search term.
Politics from The Hill
Greene files articles of impeachment against Garland
Top Politics from The Hill Headlines
Top Latino group jumps into contested NY House primary
DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw resigns …
Democrats hold edge in key state legislature generic …
Biden’s new challenge is FBI’s Trump search
Cheney slams GOP attacks on FBI agents
These figures in Trump’s orbit pleaded the 5th
More Politics from The Hill
Tim Scott dodges questions about whether he wants …
Twitter announces civic integrity plans ahead of …
Mulvaney says he never saw ‘intentional destruction …
Andrew Cuomo sues New York state over legal bills
Schumer says he’s ‘not focusing’ on 2024 when asked …
Google gets FEC approval to let campaign emails bypass …
Most Read on localDVM.COM
Man shot dead at Sheetz parking lot
WV man gets jail after threats at Rural King
West Virginia jails under a state of emergency
Fugitive captured in Ohio after a 9-month search
Bridgeport Bulldogs: 2022 High School Football Preview
Most Read on DCNewsNow.com
Man shot dead at Sheetz parking lot
WV man gets jail after threats at Rural King
West Virginia jails under a state of emergency
Fugitive captured in Ohio after a 9-month search
Bridgeport Bulldogs: 2022 High School Football Preview
Trending Stories
Man shot dead at Sheetz parking lot
WV man gets jail after threats at Rural King
West Virginia jails under a state of emergency
Fugitive captured in Ohio after a 9-month search
Bridgeport Bulldogs: 2022 High School Football Preview
Ohio teacher arrested on rape charge
Biden’s daughter alleges sexual abuse in diary
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Zach’s Friday Evening Weather Update
Young Jefferson Co. woman wins state title for chickens
Wheeling Heritage offers grants to spruce up the …
Getting your child ready for school