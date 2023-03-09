President Biden on Thursday offered his well wishes for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) after the senator was hospitalized after a fall.

“Jill and I are wishing Senator McConnell a speedy recovery. We look forward to seeing him back on the Senate floor,” Biden tweeted.

White House principal deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton said she did not have a call to share between the two men.

Senate Republican Whip John Thune (S.D.) confirmed Thursday morning that McConnell was attending a reception and dinner for the Senate Leadership Fund super PAC when he tripped and fell, requiring the 81-year-old leader to be hospitalized.

“We have very limited information on it. I’m sure we’ll get more,” he added.

McConnell’s staff announced Wednesday only that McConnell had “tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner.”

Biden, who is 80, has a decades-long relationship with McConnell dating back to their days serving in the Senate together and Biden’s time as vice president.

The president has periodically offered praise for McConnell throughout his time in the White House, speaking about how the two have their differences on policy but are able to work together on key issues.

McConnell joined Biden earlier this year for an event in Kentucky to highlight how money from the bipartisan infrastructure law passed in 2021 would be used to upgrade a major bridge. The two rode together in the presidential limousine during that trip.