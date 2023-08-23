North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) injured himself while playing basketball Tuesday, making it unclear if he’ll be able to attend the first GOP debate Wednesday, according to multiple news outlets.

Burgum was playing pickup basketball with members of his campaign when he got injured, and was later transported to an emergency room in Milwaukee, according to CNN, which was the first to report the news. The Hill has reached out to Burgum’s campaign for comment.

Other GOP candidates offered their thoughts to Burgum on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Wishing Doug Burgum well,” biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy wrote. “Looking forward to seeing him on stage tonight.”

“Praying for your speedy recovery, @DougBurgum,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) posted.

Burgum is one of eight candidates set to participate in the first GOP presidential debate Wednesday night. He was slated to stand next to Scott on the far right side of the debate stage, according to a standing arrangement plan shared by Fox News.

The North Dakota governor has seen little traction since entering the race, and missing the debate could be devastating in that it would deprive him of a chance to introduce himself on a larger national stage.

Burgum is one of several lesser-known candidates who was set to be on the stage. Former President Trump, far-and-away the GOP front-runner, is skipping the debate but sat down for a prerecorded interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that will be released at 9 p.m. — just as the debate is set to begin.