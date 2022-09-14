Howard Stern says he can’t fathom how former President Trump could evade an indictment in the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) probe of the ex-commander in chief’s handling of classified documents.

“It’s some crazy shit going on,” the SiriusXM host said Monday on his eponymous radio show while speaking about FBI agents finding more than 100 classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida resort home, during an August search, according to records unsealed earlier this month by the DOJ.

“I don’t know how they don’t indict the dude,” Stern told his listeners, “but maybe again he’ll get away with it.”

“I think there’s a law in this country, and then there’s no laws for Donald Trump,” Stern, 68, said.

“He gets away with all kinds of shit,” Stern added of Trump, who before entering the political world was a frequent guest on the broadcasting star’s radio show.

Trump’s legal team fought a request from the DOJ to allow its review of classified materials taken from Mar-a-Lago to continue in a Monday court filing. The investigation, Trump’s lawyers said, “at its core is a document storage dispute that has spiraled out of control.”

Stern offered “three theories” on why Trump would have classified documents in his possession after leaving the White House.

“Based on the dude I know, even when [Trump] got in office, he couldn’t believe he was in office,” Stern hypothesized.

“When those Russian ambassadors came to visit him — if you remember early on in his administration — he started showing them top-secret documents like saying, ‘Can you believe I have access to this shit?’” Stern continued.

Showing off the secret documents would “prove that he was president in a way; he doesn’t even believe it. That’s the most safe explanation,” Stern said.

The radio host also speculated that Trump could’ve been holding onto the documents to secure paydays from foreign adversaries.

“I don’t even think he has any idea what’s in those documents,” Stern said. “He just wants them.”

Stern also quipped that recent coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s death last week had knocked the DOJ’s investigation out of the top story headlines.

“I get it, but we got to get back to Trump and where those papers are that they found at Mar-a-Lago,” he said to laughs from co-host Robin Quivers.

“It’s so weird. I knew Donald for so many years — not in touch with him now, obviously,” Stern said of his long relationship with Trump. Stern was highly critical of Trump over his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The only thing that I used to say about Donald: the guy just wants to be the focus of attention. He wants the whole world looking at him. And son of a gun, if he didn’t make that happen,” Stern said.

“I mean, you turn on the news. Joe Biden’s the president, you don’t hear a word,” Stern exclaimed. “It’s about Trump, and Trump and his papers, and his documents, and the Republicans.”

“It’s unbelievable,” Stern said of the former president and New York real estate investor.

“He got his wish — he just wanted everyone paying attention to him. And man, he’s got to be on cloud nine, because it’s all he ever wanted.”