Instagram has suspended the rapper and fashion designer formerly known as Kanye West from its platform again due to another post targeting the Jewish community.

NBC News reported on Monday that the troubled musician, who legally changed his name to “Ye” last year, posted his Instagram suspension notification to Parler, a social media platform popular among conservatives that he announced plans to acquire earlier this month.

Ye had tried to post to Instagram a text message exchange with Russell Simmons, the co-founder of hip-hop record label Def Jam Recordings, where Simmons encouraged him to “leave this fight and strategize” and “rebuild your biz.”

In response, Ye texted Simmons a disparaging remark about “Jewish business people.”

Def Jam Recordings, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group, had previously announced that West and his music label venture, GOOD Music, is no longer affiliated with them, ending their partnership with the rapper last year.

Ye added in his post that he was kicked off Instagram for 30 days after posting the image on his account.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed to NBC News that it has deleted Ye’s account from its platform due to violating the company’s policies.

Major firms and organizations including Gap, Adidas, Balenciaga, Foot Locker, CAA and Vogue have recently ended their business partnerships with the “All Falls Down” singer in response to previous antisemitic remarks.

Ye recently tweeted that he planned to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” and accused hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs of being controlled by Jews. Twitter has temporarily restricted Ye’s account.

Star athletes Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown also announced their departure from Ye’s upstart sports marketing agency, Donda Sports.

Ye, who apologized for making the antisemitic remarks, had been allowed back on Instagram only a few days ago, poking fun at the loss of his established partnerships, saying, “I lost 2 billion dollars in one day and I’m still alive.”