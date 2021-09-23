Franciscan University ‘Latinos for Christ’ group meld their faith and culture into one identity

Steubenville, Ohio (WTRF) – It’s no secret that Franciscan University students are serious about their faith.

Step foot on campus and the statues, the crosses and even the names of the buildings are reminders of their tight Catholic bonds.

But for one campus group, those bonds are strengthened by two common strands of their identity—their religion and their cultural background.

We want to share our culture with the community here in Steubenville and Franciscan University. Ronnie Macias Sebastian, President of Latinos for Christ

Latinos for Christ formed not only to help each other in their spiritual journey, but to share that passion with others.

Their meetings include rosaries, bible studies, and even a Lady of Guadalupe dance that combines worship with dancing.

Members say it’s not about finding ways to combine their religion with their background—because in many ways, the two are inseparable.

Speaking as a Mexican, at least, our Mexican culture is deeply rooted from the Catholic faith, so in essence the Catholic faith is not a culture, nonetheless it influences the culture that Mexico has built upon itself. Pancho Guzman, Sophomore, Social Work major

And while Catholicism is practiced worldwide—they say faith has only brought them closer to their roots.

And I’ve been so deeply rooted in it, I grew up with it, and it’s become if not my identity at least a huge part of my identity. Pancho Guzman, Sophomore, Social Work major

As they prepare to go out into the world after school, they’re proud of what they can bring to the table in the workplace and in society.

Family is of central importance to their lives, both as Hispanics and Christians.

It’s an inspiration to a polarized 21st century America.

I feel like when we go to a workplace and share our family experiences, I’ve seen many people just deeply moved by it and wanting to do something better for the family. Pancho Guzman, Sophomore, Social Work major

And Catholics and non-Catholics can agree—their culture’s contributions to food are pretty spectacular.