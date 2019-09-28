Hispanic Heritage: Steubenville native brings roots into artwork

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Gabby Gonzalez is a native of Steubenville, born and raised. But, her parents are immigrants from Nicaragua. ​

As a local wood burning artist, much of the inspiration comes from her background.

Communism and socialism has definitely torn a country apart and sent us here. A lot of turmoil and being with that background and having that background story in my life kind of inspired all of this.” Gabby Gonzalez, owner of Baked and Signed Artistry by Gabby

When asked about her Nicaraguan heritage, Gonzalez says that people there want more liberty and their voices to be heard.

I’ve been to Nicaragua twice, and that’s how I was first introduced to this type of art wood burning and just simple people on the street wood burning and burning leather just from their heart and they are always humble about it and that’s always something I’ve wanted to do. Gabby Gonzalez, owner of Baked and Signed Artistry by Gabby

Gonzalez is aware of the struggle and dictatorship her country has faced.

She embraces her freedom as an American and hopes others won’t take it for granted either.

I’m just a girl from a small town and I’m raising my own family and wanted to get something started and fuel the passion. Gabby Gonzalez, owner of Baked and Signed Artistry by Gabby

For additional information about Baked and Singed Artistry by Gabby can be found on their Facebook page.