Spanish mass unites Catholics of different cultures

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – No matter where we come from, there are certain rituals that unite us all.

For Catholics across the country, that’s the mass.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church in St. Clairsville began a new tradition several years ago, welcoming the Hispanic community to come worship.

It’s nice to be able to help them pray in Spanish. Fr. Thomas Chillog, Pastor

The Spanish mass at St. Mary’s started after a baptism. When Karla Fernandez brought her son in to be baptized, Fr. Chillog had an idea.

You know, I can have mass in Spanish. I have a degree in Spanish. I hadn’t used it for a long time and so I went and restarted the mass there what four years ago. Fr. Thomas Chillog, Pastor

Parishioners come from near and far to take part in the celebration.

We’re getting some people in and out and people coming and going, and so we’re trying to help the Hispanic community here in our area, St. Clairsville. There are people coming from Carrolton, occasionally from Wheeling. Fr. Thomas Chillog, Pastor

(Karla Fernandez : “There’s more space in between. It’s really comfort. There’s not too many people in the mass.”) Karla Fernandez, Parishioner

Oh it was great, it was great! Actually, we were in Panama and when we came back they had the mass started. Jo Jokovich, Parishioner

It’s more than just a religious ritual, it’s also a community gathering. Sometimes after the mass has ended, parishioners stay for a fiesta of fellowship.

I like the people coming when they have parties. Everyone coming with food and go to the St. Mary’s Hall. Karla Fernandez, Parishioner

At St. Mary’s Church, all are welcome to worship.

I’d like to invite the Spanish community in St. Clairsville to come to the Spanish mass. Jo Jokovich, Parishioner

St. Mary’s celebrates Spanish mass on the 3rd Sunday of every month. The next mass is October 18 at 2:30 p.m.

Learn more on their website, stmaryschurchstc.com.