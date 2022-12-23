(WTRF) – The weather outside is certainly frightful, but the holidays are nothing but delightful!

Join WTRF for “Home for the Holidays: A Loving, Living, Local Holiday Special” on Friday at 7:00 p.m. on WTRF-ABC Ohio Valley.

News Director Brenda Danehart and Anchor Kathryn Ghion take you through all the iconic places and events you know and love about the Ohio Valley this time of year.

Plus, plenty of the 7News crew will be stopping by to take you to elaborately decorated homes, and even places that honor Christmases past.

As an extra special surprise, Santa Claus himself stopped by to see who’s been naughty and who’s been nice.

Don’t end up on the “Naughty List” and stop watching before the end because Santa will read ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas for your family to enjoy.

If you miss it on Friday, don’t worry! You can watch Christmas morning at 9:30 a.m. on WTRF My Ohio Valley.