The lump of coals they’ll actually enjoy

NEW ORLEANS (NEXSTAR) — Are you naughty or nice? We have the lumps of coal your kiddos would actually enjoy!

Test Kitchen Taylor came up with a naughty coal recipe that tastes oh so nice! And it’ll only take a few minutes to make!

Oreo Christmas Coal Recipe

16 oz Oreo Cookies

4 cups Mini Marshmallows

1/4 cup Butter

Plastic Bag