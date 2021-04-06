10 Tips and Tricks to Make Cleaning Your Home A Breeze

Enjoying a clean home is one of the best feelings and helps keep you and your family healthy. But no one wants to spend all day cleaning! It’s important to maximize your time so you can clean quickly, with as little effort as possible, and have more free time to do what you love. Try these ten simple tips and tools to get your spring cleaning done in a snap.

1. Schedule Cleaning Days

Cleaning everything at once can feel overwhelming and daunting. Instead of saving the whole house for one day, make a cleaning schedule – Kitchen on Monday, Bathrooms on Tuesday, etc. Once a month, schedule a time to clean things that are a bit harder to reach, like your baseboards and that high cabinet you have to get a step stool to get to!

2. Follow an Organized System

First, simply tidy up the room you’re focusing on. Put toys back in their bins, return pens to their drawers, and clear the floors. Try to declutter a bit every day, returning items to where they belong, so this step goes even faster.

Work top to bottom in a circle around each room. Try dusting first – starting up high, so the dust falls to the floor – and do a loop around the room, dusting items and surfaces as you go.

Then, clean mirrors, stains, crumbs, etc., and finish the room by vacuuming or sweeping the floors. Another pro tip: when you vacuum, plug it in strategically in the middle of the room, so you don’t have to keep unplugging and replugging it as you move around!

3. Set a Timer

Keep yourself on track by setting a timer (cleaning also won’t feel so difficult if you know you have a set time to tidy up). Use one that’s not on your phone to help avoid distractions. Set a reasonable time – 15-30 minutes – and dedicate it to cleaning, nothing else. Try listening to a podcast or audiobook, so you stay engaged and have fun!

4. Organize Your Cleaning Tools

Organize all your tools into an easy-to-carry portable cleaning caddy. Carry this with you as you move from room to room, so you have fast access to everything you need.

5. Use Microfiber Cleaning Cloths

These awesome multi-functional microfiber cleaning cloths can be used to clean everything from walls to counters to floors. Plus, they’re reusable, durable, easy to launder, and last for a long time!

They’re also perfect for dusting and more affordable and sustainable than other leading dusters. Lightly dampen the cloth by spraying a mist of water on it with a spray bottle to dust.

Photo: YinYang via gettyimages.com

6. Get an Eco-Friendly Multi-Surface Cleaner

PUR Home creates non-toxic, eco-friendly products that work incredibly well. Their natural multi-surface cleaner is free of sulfates, parabens, dyes, ammonia, and synthetic fragrances – and is safe enough to be used everywhere, including your child’s crib and toys!

7. Try Vinegar for Glass and Mirrors

What’s even more affordable and just as effective as other glass cleaners? Vinegar! You can use it to clean windows and mirrors. Simply pour plain distilled white vinegar, like the kind you likely already have in your kitchen, into a spray bottle and wipe clean with a microfiber cloth.

8. Microwave Cleaner Tool

A notoriously dirty place in your house is the microwave. This special Volcano Microwave Cleaner tool will remove even the most caked-on food. Simply pour in water and vinegar, turn on the microwave, and watch the food grease dissolve! You can even put in a few drops of lemon to add a fresh scent.

9. Magic Erasers!

This cleaning tool really is magic. Mr. Clean’s Magic Eraser can clean almost any surface in every room of your house. It removes difficult stains, ink, and even crayon marks! It’s great to use in the bathroom, as you can use it on the bathtub, shower, sinks, countertops, walls, and toilet.

10. Get the Whole Family Involved

The more people who can help you clean your house, the faster it will go! If you have older kids, ask them to help with tasks like dusting or vacuuming. Give everyone a role or a room, and you’ll all finish cleaning your home together even quicker. Play some upbeat music and make it fun! After all, caring for your house is a way of celebrating your home and all you have.

Use these tips the next time you start cleaning your home, and you’ll be done before you know it!

