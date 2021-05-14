Get More Out of Your Backyard with These 6 Easy Upgrades

Now that the weather is getting warmer, we’re bound to spend more time outside. Luckily, it’s easy to transform your backyard (or front yard) into a beautiful oasis without spending a ton of money! Here are some tips and tricks for backyard additions that will turn your outdoor space into a sanctuary.

These family-approved additions to your backyard, including ideas for DIY landscaping and affordable decorations, will make it even more enjoyable to spend time together with your loved ones in the comfort of your own home.

1. Get An Outdoor Rug

The fastest and easiest way to transform your backyard is to add a durable, weather-proof outdoor rug to your patio! This is also a great way to cover up a deck that’s starting to show signs of wear without having to stain or paint the whole space.

We love the reversible, easy-to-clean outdoor rugs from Fab Habitat. They’re available in multiple sizes and colors and are even made from 100% recycled plastic! They’re a stylish and environmentally-friendly way to add a pop of color and design to your backyard.

2. Comfort is Key

The key to spending more time enjoying your outdoor space is to make it as comfortable and welcoming as possible – you can do this with some cozy patio furniture! Give yourself and guests a place to relax and soak up the sun with weather-proof chairs or couches.

An outdoor dining table set is also essential for enjoying relaxing summer dinners outside. Add an umbrella for optional shade, and your backyard set is complete! Check out this list for the 15 Best Places to Buy Outdoor Furniture Online from USA Today to find the perfect pieces for your space.

3. Build Your Own Patio

If you don’t have a designated patio but have space for one, you can build one yourself for a fraction of the cost of hiring a construction crew!

Here’s how to Build Your Own Patio in a Weekend(ish) for roughly $1,300 using materials like sand, wood, and tiles that you can purchase at your nearby home improvement store, such as Home Depot.

Photo: Vladimir Vladimirov via gettyimages.com

4. Plant a Container Garden

The most affordable way to add beauty to your backyard is to plant flowers! Create your garden by planting perennials in large containers throughout your outdoor space.

Perennials are long-lasting plants that live longer than two years, meaning you’ll be able to enjoy the beautiful flowers for a long time to come. Check out this list of 12 of the Best Container Plants from Garden Gate Magazine for ideas on what to plant, or visit your local nursery to find numerous plants that will thrive in your area.

Fill your backyard garden containers with colorful perennials and watch them bloom every spring. Be sure to water them regularly according to the plants’ individual needs, and choose planting containers with a drainage hole at the bottom.

5. Add Decorative Lighting

Don’t feel like you can’t use your backyard just because it’s dark out – adding some thoughtful and affordable outside lighting ensures you can stay out as long as you like! Enjoy the long warm summer nights with some string lights (which are perfect around a dining table), pathway lights on the ground, or spotlights along your fences.

We recommend this list of The 7 Best Outdoor Lighting Ideas for Your Yard from Bob Vila for different ideas on how to light up your space beautifully. Try adding colored lights for even more decorative flair!

6. Invest in an Above-Ground Pool

Above-ground outdoor pools are far more affordable than renovating your entire backyard to install a below-ground pool, and they provide the same amount of fun! Above-ground pools come in a wide variety of sizes, shapes, depths, and materials.

If you have space, this highly-rated Round Prism Frame Pool from Intex is a fantastic and roomy pool that can fit the entire family. It’s 15ft in diameter and 4ft deep, for plenty of fun swimming action (other sizes are also available). It also comes with a water filter pump, pool ladder, ground cloth, and pool cover to ensure long durability.

If you prefer an inflatable pool that you can easily pack away for colder months, explore this list of 10 Best Inflatable Pools from Good Housekeeping, which also has more shallow options for younger children, including an inflatable pool – with a slide!

However you decide to celebrate the warm weather outside, try one of these easy upgrades to get the party started!

