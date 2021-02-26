Home Upgrade Guide: DIY Project or Call a Pro?

One of the biggest perks of being a homeowner is customizing and upgrading your space whenever and however you want. Even small projects like a new paint job can transform a room’s look in just one day. However, it can be easy to start a project you think will only take a few days, and it ends up being something way more complicated than you anticipated! Sometimes, it’s just better to start with a professional.

Below, we’ll break down easy home improvement ideas that you can do in each room of your home and cover the projects requiring professional expertise. While you might think you can pull off more challenging work, many systems in your home can be dangerous without proper training. Use this guide to stay out of harm’s way while upgrading your space.

Kitchen

DIY

Anyone can transform the look of their kitchen without the need for contracted help. With plenty of painter’s tape and patience, painting your cabinets can dramatically change the aesthetic. Cabinet knobs and drawer pulls typically only require a screwdriver to change and can make a subtle, personal upgrade to your cooking area. There are even kits to restore or completely change the look of your countertops in just a few hours.

Call a Professional

Any kitchen appliance repair is best left to the experts. Working on your home’s water lines without plumbing experience can lead to larger issues and expensive repairs. This means any dishwasher, garbage disposal, and sink repairs shouldn’t be performed by most homeowners. Whether gas or electric, ovens can be hazardous for amateur repair. Make sure your new appliances include installation with delivery and call a professional when repairs are needed.

Photo: tulcarion via gettyimages.com

Bathroom

DIY

There are also endless bathroom upgrades just about anyone can do themselves. A new vanity might be in order, but with some paint, new knobs, and maybe even a new mirror, you can turn any old vanity into something out of a magazine. Wall-attached mirrors are also easy to replace, and with a few standard tools and an extra set of hands, you can upgrade that old mirror with something more your style. Consider a peel-and-stick backsplash option to add a little flair to your bathrooms and match the theme of your home throughout.

Call a Professional

Bathroom repairs that seem straightforward can often be tricky and require a plumber. Consult a professional if you have leaky pipes or want to rearrange fixtures within your bathroom. Other than trying to stop a leak to prevent water damage, any plumbing repairs need to be left to the pros. Most people can regrout a tile shower, but removing and replacing existing tile can be very challenging for beginners. Hire a contractor for any significant bathroom renovations to guarantee quality work.

Everywhere Else

DIY

From living rooms and bedrooms to home offices and entertainment spaces, there are numerous ways to upgrade where you spend the vast majority of your time. Instead of replacing your old carpets, try renting a carpet cleaner to restore what’s already in place. After just one cleaning, dingy carpets will start to look like new. Like backsplashes, peel and stick wallpaper is trendy and an easy way to provide a custom look anywhere in your home. Curtains and blinds are easily replaced and can significantly change the look of a room. If you’d like to try your hand with woodworking, pallet wood accent walls look fantastic and are an easy project for beginners to try.

Call a Professional

Like kitchens and bathrooms, steering clear of your home’s internal systems is the easiest way to stay safe. An expert should repair any other home appliances like washers and dryers or air conditioners. Changing light fixtures or adding ceiling fans is a job for skilled electricians only. When pressurized water and gas or electricity is involved, it’s best to defer to the pros.

With a little work, you can make dramatic upgrades to your home in a short time. Stick with cosmetic changes, and leave any electric or plumbing issues for professional repair. One project can make all the difference, so start upgrading today!

