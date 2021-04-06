When to Replace Large Appliances: Tips and Tricks Every Homeowner Should Know

As a homeowner, you’ve probably wondered which of your appliances are worth replacing – and when the best time is to replace them. Here are some quick tips on how to know when your appliances need an upgrade.

The general lifespan of a large home appliance is between 10-20 years, depending on the quality of the appliance and what type of demand you place on it throughout its life. A single person running one or two loads of laundry a week may get more life out of a washer and dryer than a family of five with muddy soccer uniforms, work, casual, and gym clothes testing their capacity every day.

The first step in any decision to replace an appliance is to weigh the machine’s current performance and its effect on your day-to-day life. Is it always breaking down right when you need to use it? Are you concerned about the safety of your family or the integrity of your home if a component breaks?

A faulty dishwasher could cause significant water damage to your floors and walls. And almost any appliance on its last leg might start sparking, which could ignite a fire in your home. On the milder end of the spectrum, an oven that’s not heating properly could mean burned or raw dinners and repeat last-minute calls to your local pizza place.

We’ve put together a short guide for the top 5 home appliance replacements and how to know when their time is up:

Dishwasher

When to Replace

If you’ve started to notice rust developing on your machine’s internal elements, that could be a good indication it’s time to replace your dishwasher. Or if the door won’t lock, your dishes are still dirty, or you see standing water in the base or water leaking from any parts or connections, it’s maybe time for an upgrade.

Price Range

You can find a decent dishwasher starting at around $400, plus the cost of installation. Of course, these days, dishwashers come with all sorts of features like bottle racks, hidden control panels, and much more, so you can make the price point almost anything you want.

Dryer

When to Replace

If your dryer is doing any of these things after cleaning your lint trap and vent duct, it’s time to replace it: it won’t turn on or stops mid-cycle, your clothes aren’t drying, or strange sounds are coming from the machine while it’s running. Check for a simple fix like clearing a blocked dryer duct first, but if the issues persist, it’s both an efficiency and a safety concern that warrants a replacement.

Price Range

Dryers run from about $400 for a basic model to $1800 for app-controlled capabilities or moisture sensors.

Photo: zoranm via gettyimages.com

Refrigerator

When to Replace

A refrigerator should be retired when it’s no longer keeping your food cold or when it’s packing your freezer with a tundra of frost. Either of these issues points to failing or inefficient parts. Additionally, if the normal refrigerator hum seems excessively loud, the motor could be nearing failure.

Price Range

Refrigerators range in price from about $500 for the simplest, no-frills model to $3,000 for a smart version that can keep track of your grocery list on its computerized door.

Stove/Oven

When to Replace

If you notice rust forming in the interior of the oven or it’s heating food unevenly, it’s probably time to say goodbye. If the glass on your oven door or the surface of your stovetop is cracked, or if the heating elements take a very long time to heat up, you’re probably better off finding a replacement.

Price Range

Oven ranges run about $500 to several thousand dollars for commercial-style double-ovens. You can go for simple and standard or any combination of induction, convection, and air fry features.

Washing Machine

When to Replace

As with dishwashers, if your washing machine is leaking or leaving standing water in the basin, it’s time to replace it. Washing machines may also begin to make loud noises while running or even move around with all the unbalanced motion of the cycle. You can check the laundry’s balance in the load, but if that doesn’t fix the problem, start looking into replacements.

Price Range

You can get a small, portable top-loading washing machine for $250, a high-efficiency commercial front-loading machine for $1800, or anything in between.

If any home appliance is starting to give you trouble and it’s already several years old, the cost to replace it is worth the safety and quality of life you’ll receive in return. Use these tips to help you gauge when to start shopping for a replacement!

