Donate to our Hometown Heroes

(WTRF) – Join WTRF in honoring our Hometown Heroes!

We will be taking donations all this month, which will be used to shop the classroom wish lists of some very deserving teachers.

Each county in the Ohio Valley will be represented by a teacher, chosen by their school system, to be featured on WTRF in February.

You can also drop off a donation by visiting the drive-thru of any Belmont Savings Bank location.

Our teachers spend countless hours educating and caring for our children and now it’s our turn to say thank you!

