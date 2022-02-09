Hometown Heroes: Brandy Lackie

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Do you remember your favorite teacher?

Most of us do. That’s why 7News has joined with Belmont Savings Bank to honor the Ohio Valley’s teachers this month.

For Brandy Lackie, she can remember her days in elementary school in Ohio County, and the teacher who made learning fun.

I had an amazing teacher in 3rd Grade when I went to Middle Creek Elementary here in Ohio County. She made learning fun and since then I wanted to be a teacher. Brandy Lackie, 4th & 5th Grade Teacher, West Liberty Elementary School

Now, she wants to be the one that makes her students love the classroom.

She’s just the teacher that everyone wants and wishes for. Lily Tennant, 5th Grade Student, West Liberty Elementary School

Some student sources report to 7News that in an informal poll recently taken at West Liberty Elementary math is the favorite subject. It even beats out lunch and gym.

You laugh with them. You cry with them. They’re just so real with you and every day’s a new adventure. Brandy Lackie, 4th & 5th Grade Teacher, West Liberty Elementary School

She teaches math and it’s one of my favorite subjects and it’s more fun than any other subject. Triton Brown, 4th Grade Student, West Liberty Elementary School

Mrs. Lackie teaches 4th and 5th grade and math is her specialty.

She’s been teaching for 13 years at West Liberty Elementary and has 21-years of teaching experience.

As Mrs. Lackie says, she keeps it real. Her classes challenge students with real-life problems and projects that include math. They’ve checked out real-estate sites for home values, created imaginary food trucks and will soon be planning the budget for a hypothetical St. Patrick’s Day trip to Ireland.

Donate to our Hometown Heroes

Mrs. Lackie said she hopes to answer the age-old question of ‘why do we have to learn this?’.

They keep their check book register and we talk about the terms credit and debit. They have to pay rent on their chair, their desk and utilities for the school. IT helps them see why their parents say ‘I have no money’ and they say ‘just write a check’ or ‘pay for it with your card’, it helps them see well there has to be money in there for it to come out of. Brandy Lackie, 4th & 5th Grade Teacher, West Liberty Elementary School

There’s no plain old addition and subtraction here. The lessons are fun, even when the lights go off.

We do glow in the dark math, which is a lot of fun because we get to do a lot of things writing with highlighters, which really glow. Lily Tennant, 5th Grade Student, West Liberty Elementary School

You’re going to remember that a lot more than just a regular worksheet. Brandy Lackie, 4th & 5th Grade Teacher, West Liberty Elementary School

While Mrs. Lackie is popular with the kids for her teaching style, she also wins their admiration with her attitude and fun-loving spirit.

Probably the best math teacher you’ll ever have. She’s very supportive through anything. Lily Tennant, 5th Grade Student, West Liberty Elementary School

I challenged her to do the snow angel challenge and I didn’t think she would do it, but she did. Triton Brown, 4th Grade Student, West Liberty Elementary School

That’s really what I want for them is the confidence, whether it be math or reading or anything. To build that confidence I think is just phenomenal. I just want them to know that they can do anything they put their mind to. Brandy Lackie, 4th & 5th Grade Teacher, West Liberty Elementary School

Have a loved one who is a teacher? Honor them here

Mrs. Lackie also helps organize the Science Fair, West Liberty Elementary School Spelling Bee and Math Field Day.

West Liberty Elementary School recognized her dedication by naming Mrs. Lackie “Teacher of the Year” for the 2021-2022 school year.

She said it’s an honor to work with what she calls the “best staff ever” each day.

There’s so many phenomenal teachers out there. This school, best staff ever, if you ask me. We all work together as a team. I don’t know how we would have gotten through the past couple of years without one another, without leaning on one another. I’ve never been in another environment where the staff works so closely and well together and we truly are a family here. Brandy Lackie, 4th & 5th Grade Teacher, West Liberty Elementary School

To continue to honor more teachers like Mrs. Lackie from all across the Ohio Valley, 7News has teamed up with our friends at Belmont Savings Bank. We are collecting donations that will go towards purchasing items from the classroom wish lists of teachers, chosen by the school districts they represent, who you will see featured like this on 7News this month.

To donate to our teachers, click here.

If you would like to nominate a teacher you love to possibly be mentioned on 7News, click here.