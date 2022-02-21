BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Jason Hanson is more than a teacher.

This social studies teacher at Bridgeport High School was nominated as a “Hometown Hero” because he’s also a friend and mentor who communicates with every student in a way that brings out the best in them.

Anyone at the school would tell you he embodies selflessness and great character, the qualities of a “Hometown Hero” teacher.

Mr. Hanson recalls September 11, 2001 when he was new at the job.

The social studies teacher becomes very important when bad things happen. Jason Hanson, Social Studies Teacher, Bridgeport High School

Students came to him with questions.

Why do other people want to attack us? That’s when students start seeing that social studies is very important to their lives. Jason Hanson, Social Studies Teacher, Bridgeport High School

He focuses on teaching students in multiple ways so that way people with different learning styles can still grasp what he’s teaching. He makes sure like we’re all OK. If he notices something’s off, he makes sure that we can still focus in class or he’ll give a break or he’ll just make sure that everything’s always going on. He likes to check on students. Lexi Klimas, Senior

I’ve always told them my job is not to tell them what to think, it’s how to think, which coincidentally just happens to be my Socrates quote. Jason Hanson, Social Studies Teacher, Bridgeport High School

Mr. Hanson explained that everyone learns in different ways, so he teaches in different ways. He feels if any one of the students would fail, he would have failed.

I don’t want them to give up, so I’m not going to give up on them. Jason Hanson, Social Studies Teacher, Bridgeport High School

He talks to each student, finding something good or something enviable; like their ability to grow a beard.

When I ask them about their new job or the game last night, there’s lessons to be learned there. Jason Hanson, Social Studies Teacher, Bridgeport High School

He’s just an all around good person. If you need something from Mr. Hanson he’s always there. He’s always ready to help. There’s been times when he stayed after class helping students out and doing things that are above expectations. Campbell Kropka, Sophomore

Mr. Hanson is an outstanding teacher, but above that he’s an outstanding person. He’s a great role model for our kids. We talk to our kids about being leaders, being people of great character, he’s a great role model for our kids to embody those things and he’s someone for them to aspire to be like. Tom Daley, Principal, Bridgeport High School

It’s more than just textbooks and iPads and all that. It’s a family thing and a sense of belonging. Jason Hanson, Social Studies Teacher, Bridgeport High School

