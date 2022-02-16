TYLER COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The classroom for this “Hometown Hero” about to step inside is a little bit different than you may be used to. There’s a couch, fun seating arrangements, a reading nook and many more active spaces.

Behind it all is Mrs. Logann Kehrer. She’s created an environment where her 2nd graders in Tyler County are in charge of their learning.

She’s the best teacher in the world! Zeva Fiber, 2nd Grade Student

Who could argue with this 2nd grade class at Arthur I. Boreman Elementary? They think their teacher, Mrs. Logann Kehrer is the best around. She also thinks the world of them.

They’re just so much fun. They love school. They love me and I love them. Logann Kehrer, 2nd Grade Teacher, Boreman Elementary

Mrs. Kehrer once walked these classrooms as a student, and she knew even at a young age that she’d be back as a teacher.

In my Kindergarten binder it said ‘what do you want to be when you grow up?’ and it’s teacher and that’s never changed. Logann Kehrer, 2nd Grade Teacher, Boreman Elementary

Mrs. Kehrer grew up in Tyler County and even stayed in West Virginia for her college education. So, it was an easy decision to work in the county. She said she enjoys having some of her former teachers as colleagues.

I grew up in Tyler County. I went to school here, Kindergarten through 5th grade, so I’ve always known I’ve wanted to be a teacher. I went to WVU and I always knew I wanted to come back here and give back to the community that made me who I am today. There’s no where I’d rather be than Tyler County schools.”) Logann Kehrer, 2nd Grade Teacher, Boreman Elementary

Donate to our Hometown Heroes

She’s been at the school for four years, and teaches all subjects, but reading is her passion.

Mrs. Kehrer sets up her class with places for spelling words, group activities and even a library tepee. She starts with what she calls mini-lessons, then let students take a little control of their learning at different stations.

It’s really important cause you only have that 10-15 minutes to grab their attention, so trying to be very up-beat, exciting, involve the kids. It’s a huge-like student-centered classroom. Logann Kehrer, 2nd Grade Teacher, Boreman Elementary

Kids look forward to seeing her every day. They know that it’s not going to be a typical sit at their desk type of environment. It’s a comfortable feeling. A lot of times I think the kids are learning and they don’t realize they’re learning and that’s what makes them unique. Scott Wall, Principal, Boreman Elementary

Mrs. Kehrer’s unique style is clearly having an impact on her class.

We do reading and math and then usually if someone does a really good job we get Dojo points. Danica Fiber, 2nd Grade Student

She sets a timer for a minute and you have to answer all the math questions. Jackson Smith, 2nd Grade Student

We read books a lot and we do our iPads. Walker Stoner, 2nd Grade Student

She showed us a yard stick, a meter stick, an inch stick and centimeters. Zeva Fiber, 2nd Grade Student

When she’s not in the classroom, call her Coach Kehrer.

Have a loved one who is a teacher? Honor them here

In addition to teaching, she’s also the Tyler Consolidated Middle School cheer coach and helps out with an All-Star competition team.

She makes us tumble. Mackenzie Farrell, 2nd Grade Student

Yeah! I like flying. Khloee McEldowney, 2nd Grade Student

I have some of their siblings in class and at school, so that jut gives me more opportunities to have those relationships with the students in Tyler County. Logann Kehrer, 2nd Grade Teacher, Boreman Elementary

No matter if it’s on the cheer mat or in the classroom, Mrs. Kehrer wants her students to remember one thing; other than the lessons of course.

Honestly the biggest thing I want them to remember is that they were loved and that we always had a lot of fun. Logann Kehrer, 2nd Grade Teacher, Boreman Elementary

To continue to honor more teachers like Mrs. Kehrer from all across the Ohio Valley, 7News has teamed up with our friends at Belmont Savings Bank. We are collecting donations that will go towards purchasing items from the classroom wish lists of some local teachers who you will see featured like this on 7News this month.

To donate to our teachers, click here.

If you would like to nominate a teacher you love to possibly be mentioned on 7News, click here.