HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – You can always make progress. It’s a good lesson for any point in life, so why not learn it in 4th grade?

That’s one of many things students learn in Mrs. Megan White’s classroom in Hancock County. She wants them to to always be trying their best, no matter the subject.

You’d be very luck to have her as a teacher. Madelynn McKinney, 4th Grade Student

Mrs. White’s 4th grade class at New Manchester Elementary School certainly think they’re a lucky bunch.

I had those teachers that made an impact in my life within this school, so I want, it’s important to me to be able to do the same thing for those kids. I want them to want to come back and teach my child and think ‘oh my gosh like she made an impact in my life it’s time for me to make an impact in somebody else’s’. Megan White, 4th Grade Teacher, New Manchester Elementary School

Mrs. White is a product of Hancock County Schools. She may not have realized it while in school herself, but teaching seemed to come naturally.

Just growing up I always wanted to help others and teach others how to do things. I was always involved in dance and cheering and I always just loved doing that and teaching other people how to do the same things that I knew how to do. Megan White, 4th Grade Teacher, New Manchester Elementary School

Now she’s creating a structured, but fun environment for her students.

They know when is the time to have fun and we joke with each other, but they also know these are the expectations within the classroom and I must follow them. Megan White, 4th Grade Teacher, New Manchester Elementary School

Mrs. White has been a teacher for eight years. She first started in a special education adn behavior classroom, but eventually settled in 4th grade.

She teaches all subjects to this group throughout the day, so she has to get creative to keep their attention. That’s why she takes time to craft unique and interactive lessons.

She teaches us ‘fundations’, whit and wisdom, English, math. Cannin Dittman, 4th Grade Student

Doing those out of the box activities also breaks it up as well because then the kids are like ‘oh my gosh it’s already time for lunch today’ instead of like ‘how much longer until we can leave the room?’. Megan White, 4th Grade Teacher, New Manchester Elementary School

The moment you walk into her classroom you can tell that the students truly love learning. She truly instills that in every student. She takes the time up front to get to know her students and develop that relationship that is so important at the beginning of the year so that they trust her. Cindy Yeater, Principal

I think she’s such a wonderful teacher because she makes learning fun for us and she also does rewards, which makes us want to work harder. Madelynn McKinney, 4th Grade Student

Those rewards are where the fun comes in, and to make sure students know they’re doing well.

My favorite lesson that I’ve done is a math problem and you get to shoot for the basket. Cannin Dittman, 4th Grade Student

She does also make sure that it she makes time to explain things to us. Madelynn McKinney, 4th Grade Student

It’s important to Mrs. White that at the end of the year these students latch on to the lessons they learned and take them on to the next grade level.

It’s a great feeling to have to see them like ‘oh’ so then you know that all that work, even if you can get through to one child, then at least all that work that you put into it is worth something. Megan White, 4th Grade Teacher, New Manchester Elementary School

But there’s one lesson that rises above the rest.

I always want them to remember to always try and to never give up. That’s the most rewarding time because mistakes are proof that they’re trying. So, sometime they get frustrated, but they continue to try. I always want them to remember to try and it’s never too late. Megan White, 4th Grade Teacher, New Manchester Elementary School

Mrs. White says she loves working in the community she lives in, because she also knows a lot of her students outside of the classroom. Before COVID-19 restrictions changed seating capacity, you could often find Mrs. White in the stands at sporting events cheering on her students.

She’s also involved in the school’s PBIS committee, wellness committee, created a Girls Who Code club in previous years, helps to tutor students and volunteer coaches the Oak Glen High School cheerleaders.

Working at New Manchester Elementary School is especially near and dear to Mrs. White.

She definitely is truly one of the best teachers in the county. She works hard and she loves the students in our school. Cindy Yeater, Principal

Not only do I look forward to coming to see my students everyday, I enjoy working with the team that I work with and with the teachers. Every job in this pandemic is so hard to work in, but honestly I’ve still enjoyed coming to my job every day because of the people I work with and they make me a better teacher. Megan White, 4th Grade Teacher, New Manchester Elementary School

Outside of the classroom, Mrs. White is married and has an eight-month-old daughter. She loves spending time with her family and close friends.

Mrs. White is also involved in her church and since her husband is the Chief of the New Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department, she also assists with the Project Life Saver program.

