2020 High School Football Preview: Hundred Hornets

WETZEL COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — Head Coach DJ Byrd returns for his second year with the Hundred Hornets, with one big goal in mind.

Our goal is to be in the playoffs. You know our goal every year, I tell these kids. No matter what people think of us, our goal is to be in the state championship game at Wheeling Island Stadium. If that’s not your goal, then why you out here to play? Because we got to reach to the highest point of the mountain. Head Coach DJ Byrd

The Hornets have some two-way players who have been doing a good job of leading the team. At QB is sophomore Everit Johnson who will also be working as linebacker on defense. He’ll be handing the ball to running back, Cody Poe who also shines as a linebacker on defense. Jacob Kuhn is the Hornet’s star wide receiver this year and on the offensive line, Dylan Walton is a beast.



Our offense looks good. They have learned a lot from last year so I didn’t have to tweak a little bit. We are still going to be in our spread and I did not down play the playbook for Everit. It’s go time for him. He’s going to have to keep up and he’s done a good job of understanding what we are trying to do. Head Coach DJ Byrd

Hundred has a new leader shaping up the Hornet’s defense.

Defensively, we got a new coach, Coach Huffman. He’s going to be the defensive coordinator this year and we are going to attack the football and we are going to get after it. Head Coach DJ Byrd

Coach DJ Byrd is hoping to have the same support this year that he’s seen in the past.

The community is great and I think the community really backs our program. If you were here for games last year, you could see that we packed out on our side and we had a great crowd, and they even traveled well with us to our away games. They were loud and the kids responded to that. Head Coach DJ Byrd

The Hundred Hornets kick off their season on Friday, September 4th at home against Cameron.