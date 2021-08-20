https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/
High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Hundred Hornets: 2021 High School Football Preview

Hundred High School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Last year it proved to be an uphill battle competing in the Ohio Valley for the Hundred Hornets

**Get More High School Sports Here**

Hundred did not accomplish a single win last year.

As you can see the team enjoys hitting as they practice on each other. A question may be how does a coach motivate a team who had no success the season prior?

Our motto this year is be the change. These kids really got in the weight room (and) understood what we were trying to do conditioning-wise. They never complained about anything we did in the offseason and they took it to heart. You can see it on the field. They’re glad to be here. They’re not worried about what happened last year. They’re trying to make a difference this year.

D.J. Byrd/Hundred Head Coach

The Hornets are dominantly a young team but it does welcome back four seniors who have started for several years

We got four returning seniors. They’re all 2 or 3 year starters. We got a second team all conference Wide Receiver Mason Dixon. Dylan Rey is a back. Tyler Peters had a strong offseason in the weightroom. Chris Ryan and Price have both been starters for three years on the offensive line for us and we expect a lot out of them even though it’s a small class

D.J. Byrd/Hundred Head Coach

Everybody’s two way and we told them this year everybody’s going to play. Everybody’s going to have their role. That’s why we’ve been in the weightroom, that’s why we’ve been conditioning, that’s why you see them here running the way they’re running. All 20 is going to have to play. It doesn’t matter at some point you’re going to be in the ball game. When they’re trying to find what their role is on this team… And all the kids are happy with what they’re doing

D.J. Byrd/Hundred Head Coach

Hundred’s first game is against Montcalm.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Football Video

More High School Football Video

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

High School Football Previews

Paden City Wildcats: 2021 High SChool Football Preview

Hundred Hornets: 2021 High School Football Preview

Tyler Consolidated Knights: 2021 High School Football Preview

Weir High Red Riders: 2021 High School Football Preview

St. Clairsville Red Devils : 2021 High School Football Preview

Martins Ferry Purple Riders: 2021 High School Football Preview

Shadyside Tigers: 2021 High School Football Preview

Bellaire Big Reds: 2021 High School Football Preview

Brooke Bruins: 2021 High School Football Preview

Bridgeport Bulldogs: 2021 High School Football Preview

More High School Football Previews

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter